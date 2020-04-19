Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

UNPRF stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

