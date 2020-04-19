Unify 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,799.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Unify has a market capitalization of $79,530.47 and $2,799.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Unify has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00605753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

