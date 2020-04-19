Ultra Price Reaches $0.0442 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $47,443.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,231.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.39 or 0.03324182 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00753626 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,434,253 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.