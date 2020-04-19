Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Credit Suisse Group

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ULE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultra Electronics to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,148.38 ($28.26).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,935 ($25.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,878.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,047.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 39.20 ($0.52) dividend. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Martin Broadhurst purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.