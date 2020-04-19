Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UDG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 865 ($11.38).

LON:UDG opened at GBX 607 ($7.98) on Wednesday. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 618.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 740.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

