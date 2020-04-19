UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 326.40 ($4.29) on Wednesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 469.27. The firm has a market cap of $837.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

