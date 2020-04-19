UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 90 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

