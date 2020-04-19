UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,620 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,503.07 ($19.77).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion and a PE ratio of 34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,023.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,312.97. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.26%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders acquired a total of 48 shares of company stock worth $56,615 over the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

