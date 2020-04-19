UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €172.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €135.91 ($158.03).

HNR1 opened at €134.20 ($156.05) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €161.55.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

