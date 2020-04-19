U and I Group (LON:UAI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Wednesday.

UAI stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.94.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

