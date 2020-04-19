Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRUP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,641 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

