TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $236,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 655,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

