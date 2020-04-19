Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells $202,886.25 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTD opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $16,223,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura upped their price target on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

