TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 343,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.16. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

