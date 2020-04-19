ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) PT Raised to $9.50

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.40). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.16% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

