The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 1,435,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,025. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 93,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

