Tesla’s (TSLA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $440.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $753.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $574.78 and a 200 day moving average of $476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

