Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at AltaCorp Capital

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price lowered by AltaCorp Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Firstegy lowered Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.78.

TEV stock opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.71. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

