Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $884,486.94 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Terracoin has a market cap of $884,486.94 and approximately $139.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,231.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.23 or 0.03322018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00758137 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

