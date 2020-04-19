Ternio 24 Hour Volume Hits $265,621.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Ternio has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $265,621.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

