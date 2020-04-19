Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.26.

NYSE TDOC opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $2,656,243.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,655 shares of company stock worth $12,599,579. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

