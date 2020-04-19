Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) & 1life Healthcare (NYSE:ONEM) Head to Head Analysis

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teladoc Health and 1life Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $553.31 million 22.86 -$98.86 million ($1.49) -116.29 1life Healthcare $276.26 million 10.22 -$358.12 million ($2.84) -7.89

Teladoc Health has higher revenue and earnings than 1life Healthcare. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1life Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teladoc Health and 1life Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 12 11 0 2.48 1life Healthcare 0 3 5 0 2.63

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus target price of $139.45, indicating a potential downside of 19.52%. 1life Healthcare has a consensus target price of $25.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given 1life Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1life Healthcare is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and 1life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -17.87% -10.65% -6.79% 1life Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers, health plans, health systems, and other entities in approximately 100 countries worldwide. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a collaboration with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to develop a consumer pediatric telehealth platform. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships. It serves consumers, employers, providers, and health networks under the One Medical brand name. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

