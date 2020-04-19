Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Teekay Lng Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teekay Lng Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $839.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.