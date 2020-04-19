TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Update

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 1,581,800 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of TTGT opened at $22.08 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,237.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,489. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TechTarget by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

