TD Securities Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $15.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDCE. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.93.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 1,907,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 233.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 38,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.