TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.44 ($26.09).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €18.82 ($21.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €18.91 and a 200-day moving average of €21.61. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a one year high of €25.18 ($29.28).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

