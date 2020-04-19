Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

