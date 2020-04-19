Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.
Swisscom stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.28.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
