SunTrust Banks Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $43.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. ValuEngine raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,690,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,241. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $2,418,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,178,086 shares of company stock worth $56,629,965 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton by 1,591.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

