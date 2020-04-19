Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $43.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 858,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brunswick by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 161.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

