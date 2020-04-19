Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $575.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock traded up $15.89 on Friday, reaching $526.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.65. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.