Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SEY stock opened at GBX 8.78 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.77. Sterling Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Get Sterling Energy alerts:

About Sterling Energy

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.