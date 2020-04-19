Stealth Price Hits $0.0331 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $5,427.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004289 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,441,262 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

