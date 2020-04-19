Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCBFF. Citigroup raised Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Standard Chartered from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
