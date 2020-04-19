Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

