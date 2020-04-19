Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) CEO Acquires $298,962.00 in Stock

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

