Spectiv (SIG) Trading Up 83.7% This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $28,647.96 and $280.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02780040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00227573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,440,702 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.