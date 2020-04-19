Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.