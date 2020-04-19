Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

SON opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

