Solid State (LON:SOLI) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Solid State (LON:SOLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SOLI opened at GBX 465 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 418.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 524.77. Solid State has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 685 ($9.01). The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,604.05).

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

