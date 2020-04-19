Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,841.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,782.60 ($23.45).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,926 ($25.34) to GBX 1,658 ($21.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £85,440 ($112,391.48). Also, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

Shares of SN traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,541 ($20.27). The company had a trading volume of 4,103,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,472.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,717.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

