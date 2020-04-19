Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on June 16th

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

SWKS opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

