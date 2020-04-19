SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
SKM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.
NYSE SKM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 315,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $25.16.
About SK Telecom
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
