SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SKM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 315,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

