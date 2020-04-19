Single Point Partners LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

