Single Point Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

