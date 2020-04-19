Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.