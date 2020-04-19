Short Interest in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Declines By 27.7%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 5,960,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VVV opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Valvoline by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

