Short Interest in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Increases By 6.4%

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 15,059,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

