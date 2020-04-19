Short Interest in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Declines By 23.5%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 2,693,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is presently -2.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

In other Titan International news, Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

