Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Expands By 10.3%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SCWorx stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCWorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.