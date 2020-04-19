Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expands By 6.5%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 55,155,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $178.60. 52,273,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,487,688. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

